Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains

09:24 June 10, 2019

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics continuing to build up gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 12.28 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,084.61 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded in positive terrain.

Top cap Samsung Electronics was up 0.45 percent and major chipmaker SK hynix added 1.07 percent. Hyundai Motor, the nation's top automaker, increased 1.07 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,182 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session's close.

