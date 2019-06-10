Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean star actor Kim Soo-hyun will be discharged from the military next month and return to the entertainment industry, his management said Monday.
The 31-year old star, who enlisted in the military in October 2017, will complete his 20-month mandatory service on July 1, according to his agency, KeyEast.
The company said Kim has already signed a contract to be the model for a beauty brand.
He is now looking into a number of drama and movie offers before returning to show business.
Making his debut in 2007, Kim gained fame in Korea and Asian countries for his roles in smash-hit TV series including "Moon Embracing the Sun" (2012) and "My Love from the Star" (2013), as well was in films like "The Thieves" (2012).
