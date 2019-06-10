Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

S. Korean stocks up late Monday morning

11:26 June 10, 2019

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher Monday morning on the back of gains in tech and autos.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.66 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,084.99 as of 11:20 a.m.

Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded in positive terrain.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was up 0.45 percent and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, gained 1.53 percent. Hyundai Motor added 0.71 percent and its sister company Kia Motors rose 3.4 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,183.4 against the U.S. dollar, down 2 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK