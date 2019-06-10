Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
S. Korea says it may be difficult to hold inter-Korean summit in June
SEOUL -- The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Monday it appears to be difficult for the two Koreas to hold a summit in June.
President Moon Jae-in's office was responding to media reports' speculation that Moon may hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before U.S. President Donald Trump visits Seoul late this month.
-----------------
Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
SEOUL -- The remains of some of the victims of a recent tour boat sinking in Budapest were returned home Monday, airline sources said.
The bereaved families of four victims arrived at Incheon International Airport in the morning, while holding the boxes of the victims' ashes, the sources said, adding that their cremation took place in Hungary. It's the first time that bereaved families returned home after visiting the European country after the accident.
-----------------
UNC restricting civilians access to frontline guard post
SEOUL -- The United Nations Command (UNC) is temporarily restricting civilian access to a guard post on the border with North Korea to beef up safety measures for visitors after it was designated a cultural asset for its historical importance, an official said Monday.
The facility, in the eastern border town of Goseong, was the first guard post South Korea installed after the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, and is considered a symbol of national division. Last week, the government designated it as a cultural asset.
-----------------
(LEAD) ICRC distributes to N. Korean schools posters warning of dangers from unexploded bombs
SEOUL -- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Monday that it has distributed thousands of posters to schools in North Korea aimed at raising the awareness of dangers of unexploded bombs, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War.
The ICRC completed distribution of the posters to schools in North Korea earlier this year, according to its mission in Pyongyang. It did not specify exactly when and how many posters had been distributed.
-----------------
Upgraded version of 1,200-ton submarine delivered to S. Korean Navy
SEOUL -- The Navy received a retrofitted submarine from a local shipbuilder on Monday after two years of upgrading with a state-of-the art combat management system and other equipment, the arms procurement agency said.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. has upgraded the Chang Bogo-I class, Type 209 attack submarine, named Na Dae Yong, since June 2017 to equip it with an improved combat management system and a towed-array sonar, among other things, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
-----------------
Restructuring of state spending needed to maintain fiscal soundness: senior official
SEJONG -- A drastic overhaul of the country's state spending is necessary to maintain its fiscal soundness, a senior finance ministry official said Monday.
The restructuring "is a top priority that cannot be delayed," said Koo Yoon-cheol, vice minister of economy and finance, citing a looming gradual rise in government spending due mainly to a demographic transition.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Ottawa-Seoul FTA delivers benefits of barrier-free trade: Canadian trade minister
SEOUL -- Canada's free trade deal with South Korea is one of its most successful free trade pacts, the country's trade minister says, as Canada is committed to promoting barrier-free trade around the globe while fighting protectionism.
"The free-trade agreement with South Korea has been very successful. It was our first free trade agreement in Asia, and the numbers are very positive," Canadian Trade Minister Jim Carr said during an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
S. Korea gearing up for final test before World Cup qualifiers
PAJU, South Korea -- South Korea will host Iran on Tuesday in a men's football friendly match that will also serve as the team's final test before the regional World Cup qualifying campaign.
The kickoff between the Asian rivals is 8 p.m. at Seoul World Cup Stadium
