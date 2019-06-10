S. Korea says it may be difficult to hold inter-Korean summit in June
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Monday it appears to be difficult for the two Koreas to hold a summit in June.
President Moon Jae-in's office was responding to media reports' speculation that Moon may hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before U.S. President Donald Trump visits Seoul late this month.
"Realistically, it appears to be difficult for (an inter-Korean summit) to be held later this month, given the timing," a presidential official told reporters, asking not to be named.
But the official still left a door open for a possible summit.
"We cannot say for sure that an inter-Korean summit will not be held in late June. Negotiations can be immediately held once conditions are met," he added.
Last week, a top presidential official struck a "cautiously optimistic" note on the possibility of holding another inter-Korean summit in the not-so-distant future.
His remarks have spawned speculation about the possibility of an inter-Korean summit in June.
Trump is scheduled to visit Seoul after attending the summit of the Group of 20 major economies to be held in Japan on June 28-29.
Moon and Kim held three inter-Korean talks last year, including two summits at the border village of Panmunjom in April and May 2018 and one in Pyongyang in September.
Moon hopes to work as a mediator between the United States and North Korea in making Pyongyang give up its nuclear weapons.
Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since Trump and Kim ended their summit with no deal in Vietnam in February.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)