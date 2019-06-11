(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 11)

What attracts our particular attention is Finland's digital health care system and mobility — areas Korea can hardly move forward in the face of regulations and conflict of interest among stakeholders. Finland passed the Biobank Act in 2012 to foster its digital health care industry as a growth engine for the future. The law aims to build Big Data of genetic information from citizens' blood, cells and tissues to support research in related fields. The Finnish government announced the FinnGen Project focused on collecting and analyzing 500,000 citizens — 10 percent of its entire population — in 2017, followed by the legislation allowing secondary use of that information by medical and health industries. Thanks to the amicable environment, global pharmaceutical and health companies — and related start-ups — are rushing to the country, a sharp contrast with Korea, whose companies can't move an inch due to oppressive regulations as seen in the government's ban on telemedicine.