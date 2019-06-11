Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, June 11

09:15 June 11, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon to hold talks with Finnish prime minister

-- Follow-up on death of former first lady Lee Hee-ho

-- South Korea's football friendly with Iran

Economy & Finance

-- Exports tally for June 1-10

-- Hyundai Motor stocks rallying on increased sales, rosy outlook

-- Results of probe into ESS-related fires
