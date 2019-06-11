Seoul stocks open lower despite Wall Street rally
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks started slightly lower on Tuesday, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 1.01 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,098.48 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks closed higher Monday (local time), with the Dow Jones industrial average adding 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 1.05 percent.
In Seoul, blue chips were mixed across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.11 percent and No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.7 percent.
In contrast, SK hynix, a major chipmaker, was up 0.6 percent and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion increased 0.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,185.1 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.1 won from the previous session's close.
