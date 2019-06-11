Hyundai Rotem, U.S. firm to develop signaling device
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem, South Korea's leading railway system and plant equipment maker, said Tuesday it has signed an initial pact with a U.S. software company to develop a signaling device for next-generation trains.
In the memorandum of understanding with Wind River, Hyundai Rotem will develop the signaling device for high-speed trains with autonomous and protective driving features. Wind River will provide the real-time operating system for the train, the South Korean company said.
Wind River's software runs the computing systems of the fundamental infrastructure and is leading the evolution to autonomous systems in a variety of areas that include collaborative robots, commercial and military drones, and connected cars.
