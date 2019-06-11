Samsung Electronics president grilled about accounting scandal at biotech affiliates

Window dressing was allegedly committed in 2015 to inflate the valuation of Samsung BioLogics ahead of its initial public offering in 2016. The then-loss making Samsung BioLogics reported sudden profits in 2015 after it changed the method used to calculate the valuation of its stake in Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with U.S.-based Biogen Inc. Civic activists have claimed the alleged window dressing was intended to enhance Lee's control of Samsung Group by seeking to inflate Cheil Industries Inc.'s stake in Samsung BioLogics ahead of Cheil's merger with Samsung C&T Corp. in 2015.