Tax revenue tallied at 109.4 tln won in first 4 months

11:23 June 11, 2019

SEJONG, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected 109.4 trillion won (US$92.5 billion) in taxes in the first four months of the year, down 500 billion won from a year earlier, due to a cut in fuel taxes, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

The government spent 127.9 trillion won in the January-April period, 11.6 trillion won more than previously planned. The spending in the first four months represents 43.8 percent of this year's planned budget spending of 291.6 trillion won.

In April alone, tax revenue reached 31.4 trillion won, up 400 billion won from a year earlier, according to the ministry.

