Seoul shares up late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded slightly higher late Tuesday morning, recouping earlier losses, on the back of institutional buying.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 2.29 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,101.78 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index initially opened mildly lower despite overnight gains on Wall Street. U.S. stocks closed higher Monday (local time), with the Dow Jones industrial average adding 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 1.05 percent.
In Seoul, blue chips were mixed across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.11 percent, and No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.35 percent.
In contrast, SK hynix, a major chipmaker, was up 0.6 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion increased 1.76 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 3 won from Monday's close.
