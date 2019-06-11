U.S. notes need to reassess sensitive info sharing with allies amid anti-Huawei drive: VOA
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department has said that it will need to reassess how to share sensitive information with allies if their communications networks are "vulnerable," a department official was quoted Tuesday as saying.
The official made the remarks in response to a question by the Voice of America (VOA) about South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae's recent dismissal of concerns over the use of products from Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
"Given how interconnected we are and how much we depend upon each other, if our allies' networks are vulnerable, those vulnerabilities pose a security threat to the United States as well," VOA quoted the official as saying on Monday.
"As we will not expose sensitive information to unacceptable levels of risk, that means we will need to reassess how we share such information with our allies and partners if there are untrusted vendors in their networks," the official added.
Washington has recently been prodding its allies and other partner countries to stop using Huawei products on security grounds amid growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
