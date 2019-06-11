Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Instagram

Instagram user time in S. Korea sharply up: data

13:49 June 11, 2019

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The combined time spent on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram by South Korean Android users surged by 73 percent on-year in May, industry data showed Tuesday.

They spent a total of 26 billion minutes using Instagram last month, compared with 15 billion minutes during the same period a year earlier, according to the data compiled by industry tracker WiseApp.

Instagram was the most favored SNS platform among Android users in their 30s and teens, with users in their 30s spending the longest amount of time on it, according to WiseApp.

The most popular SNS among Android users in South Korea was Facebook with a combined 46 billion minutes in May.

The data was based on a survey of 33,000 Android smartphone users in the country, it added.

This photo, provided by industry tracker WiseApp on June 11, 2019, shows statistics on South Korean Android users of SNS platforms. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK