Seoul stocks hit 1-month high on China's policy tweak, Fed rate cut hope

No. 1 airline Korean Air inched down 0.15 percent to 32,450 won and its holding firm, Hanjin KAL, fell 2.65 percent to 42,250 won on news that the younger daughter of the late chairman, Cho Yang-ho, returned to two management positions at logistics-centered Hanjin Group, over one year after she was forced to resign amid controversy over her misbehavior.