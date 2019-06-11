Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG-affiliate sales

LG considers selling stakes in IT arm

19:08 June 11, 2019

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's major family-controlled conglomerate LG Group said Tuesday it is currently considering selling stakes in its information technology (IT) arm LG CNS.

"We plan to sell LG CNS to beef up competitiveness, although nothing in detail has been decided yet," an official from LG Group said.

The sale apparently comes in response to the Fair Trade Commission's move to bolster regulations against intra-affiliate trades of family-controlled business groups, market watchers said.

Companies at which 20 percent or more of shares are owned by controlling families are subject to tougher regulations. The upcoming measure includes affiliates in which more than 50 percent of shares are owned by such firms.

Accordingly, LG needs to sell more than 35 percent of its stakes in LG CNS to avoid the new regulations.

LG considers selling stakes in IT arm - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK