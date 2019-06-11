(LEAD) S. Korea, Iran end in draw in men's football friendly

Then it was all Iran over the next 15 or so minutes, and it was Jo's turn to rise to the occasion. He stoned Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the 25th and again in the 33rd on midrange shots. Karim Ansarifard then found some cracks through the defense but was unable to beat Jo on two opportunities, first on a redirection of an Ehsan Hajsafi cross in the 35th and on a shot from the center of the box two minutes later.