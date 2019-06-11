Bolton: U.S. ready for 3rd summit when N. Korea is
WASHINGTON, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The United States is ready for a third summit with North Korea when the regime is, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said Tuesday.
Bolton made the remark at a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal, saying he thinks a third summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is "entirely possible."
"Really, Kim Jong-un holds the key," he said. "We're ready when they are. So it's anytime they want to schedule it."
