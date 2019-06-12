Trump says he received letter from N.K. leader
01:59 June 12, 2019
WASHINGTON, June 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Trump told reporters at the White House that he received the letter on Monday and described it as "beautiful" and "very warm," according to Reuters.
He said the U.S. has a great relationship with North Korea and added that he thinks something positive will happen between the two countries.
