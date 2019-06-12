Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Trump #North Korea

Trump says he received letter from N.K. leader

01:59 June 12, 2019

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he received the letter on Monday and described it as "beautiful" and "very warm," according to Reuters.

He said the U.S. has a great relationship with North Korea and added that he thinks something positive will happen between the two countries.

This Reuters file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK