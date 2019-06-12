(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 12)

If that continues, the government's 470 trillion won super budget for this year could turn into a pipe dream. If it fails to recover tax collections by the end of this year, a critical deficit in tax revenues could ensue. The government was able to implement supplementary budgets for two consecutive years since 2017 thanks to a surplus in its tax revenues. The administration is pressing ahead with an additional 6.7 trillion won supplementary budget. Next year, it is expected to draw up a budget exceeding 500 trillion won. The time has come for the government to stop spending as if there is no tomorrow. It must also revitalize sullen corporate investment. Without revenues, the government cannot do anything.