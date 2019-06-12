(News Focus) Trump, Kim show will to continue nuclear diplomacy

"I see both sides at this point embracing a compromise deal where Kim gives up the entirety of the Yongbyon nuclear facility in exchange for two of the U.N. Security Council resolutions he wanted removed in Hanoi, as well as Trump's approval of several inter-Korean economic projects," said Harry Kazianis, senior director of Korean studies at the Center for the National Interest. "That is a win for all sides, and a smart step forward towards a peace regime the Korean people deserve."