Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, June 12
09:10 June 12, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Moon to deliver speech on nuclear-free Korea and peace in Oslo
-- (U20 World Cup) Cinderella at the show: S. Korea complete unlikely march to final
-- (News Focus) Trump, Kim show will to continue nuclear diplomacy
Economy & Finance
-- Jobless rate for May
-- BOK chief hints at rate cut amid heightened uncertainty
(END)