Wednesday's weather forecast
09:07 June 12, 2019
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/16 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 27/15 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/16 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/15 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 28/13 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 23/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 27/15 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 27/16 Sunny 20
Jeju 23/18 Sunny 20
Daegu 27/15 Sunny 20
Busan 23/16 Cloudy 0
(END)
