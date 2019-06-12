Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:07 June 12, 2019

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/16 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 27/15 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/16 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/15 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 28/13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 23/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/15 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/16 Sunny 20

Jeju 23/18 Sunny 20

Daegu 27/15 Sunny 20

Busan 23/16 Cloudy 0

(END)

