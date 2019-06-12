'Parasite' makes strong opening in France
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- This year's Cannes Palme d'Or-winner, "Parasite," made a strong debut in France, setting the record for the highest first-week box office performance for a South Korean movie, its overseas distributor said Wednesday.
Released on June 5, the family satire, directed by Bong Joon-ho, had attracted 259,737 viewers in French cinemas through Sunday, according to CJ ENM Co.
It marks the highest first-week showing for any Korean film released in the country, surpassing the previous record of 235,371 set by Bong's 2013 feature "Snowpiercer."
"Parasite" ranked second on the weekly box office chart after Marvel's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," which brought in 498,000 viewers.
CJ ENM said ticket sales of "Parasite" in France will likely gain momentum, as the movie will be shown on 300 screens this week, up from 179 screens last week.
Among all South Korean movies released in France, "Snowpiercer" is the most most-viewed, garnering a total of 680,000 viewers in 2013. "Chihwaseon" (2002) by Im Kwon-taek is next with 310,000, followed by "The Handmaiden" (2016) by Park Chan-wook with 300,000 and "Train to Busan" (2016) by Yeon Sang-ho.
In South Korea, "Parasite" has been atop the local box office since its release on May 30, surpassing 7.3 million admissions as of Tuesday.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)