Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Trump says he received letter from N.K. leader
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has received a "beautiful" and "very warm" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Trump told reporters at the White House that he received the letter on Monday, the first known correspondence of its kind since the two men's summit in Vietnam in February ended without a deal.
-----------------
(LEAD) (U20 World Cup) S. Korea reach final for 1st time with win over Ecuador
LUBLIN, Poland -- South Korea reached the championship final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Ecuador.
Choi Jun's goal in the 39th minute stood as the winner for South Korea at Lublin Stadium in Lublin, as the young Taeguk Warriors are moving on to the final of the premier youth competition for the first time.
-----------------
(3rd LD) BOK chief hints at rate cut amid heightened uncertainty
SEOUL -- In what could be a drastic shift from his earlier commitment to standing pat, the head of South Korea's central bank on Wednesday hinted at an easing policy as the trade tension between the United States and China underscores the woes of Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol had ruled out the possibility of a rate cut in the past few months sticking to the belief that the country's economy will gather pace during the second half of the year, which many claim is too optimistic in the face of the flaring-up trade frictions between the world's top two economies.
-----------------
(LEAD) Jobless rate at 4 pct in May, job additions gather pace
SEJONG -- South Korea's jobless rate remained flat at 4 percent in May from a year earlier, and job additions again exceeded the 200,000 mark, government data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 27.32 million in May, an increase of 259,000 from the same month in 2018, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
'Parasite' makes strong opening in France
SEOUL -- This year's Cannes Palme d'Or-winner, "Parasite," made a strong debut in France, setting the record for the highest first-week box office performance for a South Korean movie, its overseas distributor said Wednesday.
Released on June 5, the family satire, directed by Bong Joon-ho, had attracted 259,737 viewers in French cinemas through Sunday, according to CJ ENM Co.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon advisor anticipates 'new possibilities' with Kim's letter to Trump
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's letter sent to U.S. President Donald Trump this week could open up "new possibilities" in relations between the two countries, a special advisor to President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday.
Moon Chung-in, a special presidential advisor and Yonsei University professor, made the remarks after Trump said Tuesday that Kim sent him a "beautiful" and "very warm" letter, the first known correspondence since their no-deal summit in Hanoi in February.
-----------------
S. Korea seeking to provide food aid to N. Korea in preemptive way: minister
SEOUL -- South Korea is pushing to provide food aid to North Korea in a preemptive manner to help its neighboring country cope with food shortages, Seoul's pointman on inter-Korean affairs said Wednesday.
Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul told lawmakers that the government will maintain its stance to extend humanitarian assistance regardless of political situations.
(END)