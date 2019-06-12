Go to Contents
CJ CGV joins hands with Russia's largest cinema chain

14:48 June 12, 2019

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV, South Korea's largest multiplex cinema chain, said Wednesday that it has signed a partnership deal with Russia's leading theater operator to bring its ScreenX technology to the country.

ScreenX is a multi-projection cinematic platform that provides 270-degree panoramic images to audiences by expanding the display onto the theater's side walls.

The agreement was signed in Moscow by Kim Jong-ryol, chief innovation officer of CJ CGV, and Alexey Vasyasin, executive director of United Cinema Chain KinoOkko, CJ CGV said in a statement.

Under the deal, KinoOkko, which operates 76 movie theaters in 30 cities across Russia, will open a ScreenX theater at one of its theaters in Moscow in the second half of this year, it added.

The South Korean company said the deal will help its multi-wall technology expand its presence in the Russian film industry.

There are 220 ScreenX screens in 18 countries, including China, Indonesia and Vietnam, according CJ CGV.

CJ CGV Co.'s corporate logo (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

