CJ CGV joins hands with Russia's largest cinema chain
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV, South Korea's largest multiplex cinema chain, said Wednesday that it has signed a partnership deal with Russia's leading theater operator to bring its ScreenX technology to the country.
ScreenX is a multi-projection cinematic platform that provides 270-degree panoramic images to audiences by expanding the display onto the theater's side walls.
The agreement was signed in Moscow by Kim Jong-ryol, chief innovation officer of CJ CGV, and Alexey Vasyasin, executive director of United Cinema Chain KinoOkko, CJ CGV said in a statement.
Under the deal, KinoOkko, which operates 76 movie theaters in 30 cities across Russia, will open a ScreenX theater at one of its theaters in Moscow in the second half of this year, it added.
The South Korean company said the deal will help its multi-wall technology expand its presence in the Russian film industry.
There are 220 ScreenX screens in 18 countries, including China, Indonesia and Vietnam, according CJ CGV.
