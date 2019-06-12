N. Korea to deliver condolence message, flowers for late first lady's funeral
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will deliver a condolence message and flowers to South Korea at the border village of Panmunjom on Wednesday over the death of former South Korean first lady Lee Hee-ho, the unification ministry said.
The North informed the South through their joint liaison office in the North's border city of Kaesong that the leader's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, will deliver the message and flowers at the North Korean side of Panmunjom at 5 p.m., the ministry said.
Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho and Rep. Park Jie-won of the minor opposition Party of Democracy and Peace will travel to Panmunjom to accept the message and flowers, the ministry said.
On Monday, Lee Hee-ho died at the age of 96 after battling liver cancer. She is known for the lifelong support for her husband's efforts to bring democracy to South Korea and make peace with North Korea. Her funeral is set for Friday.
