(4th LD) N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former first lady's funeral

"The dedication and efforts made by Lee Hee-ho for the reconciliation and unity of the nation and the peace and reunification of the country while going through all trials and hardships together with ex-President Kim Dae-jung serve as a valuable foundation for the present trend of the north-south relations toward the independent reunification, peace and prosperity, and all the fellow countrymen will always cherish it," Kim Jong-un said in the message, according to the KCNA report.