Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae: We knew of N. Korean leader's letter to Trump
OSLO -- South Korea's presidential office said Wednesday it was aware of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's latest letter to U.S. President Donald Trump in advance amid speculation that Seoul might have played a role in delivering it.
"We had knowledge (of it)," Yoon Do-han, senior secretary to President Moon Jae-in for public communication, said in a text message to the Cheong Wa Dae press corps.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea to deliver condolence message, flowers for late first lady's funeral
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will deliver a condolence message and flowers to South Korea at the border village of Panmunjom on Wednesday over the death of former South Korean first lady Lee Hee-ho, the unification ministry said.
The North informed the South through their joint liaison office in the North's border city of Kaesong that the leader's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, will deliver the message and flowers at the North Korean side of Panmunjom at 5 p.m., the ministry said.
-----------------
Korean team to go inside salvaged wreck in search for four missing
SEOUL -- South Korean rescue workers will enter the wreck of a tour boat salvaged from the Danube River on Wednesday to search for four Koreans still missing after its deadly sinking, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Hungarian authorities raised the Hableany sightseeing boat from waters on Tuesday (Budapest time) and placed it on a barge, nearly two weeks after the accident.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Renault Samsung set to resume wage negotiations as union withdraws strike
BUSAN -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the Korean unit of French automaker Renault S.A., on Wednesday said it will resume wage negotiations with its labor union after the latter decided to withdraw its full-scale strikes.
The company said the two sides will resume their wage talks later in the day. The unionists decided to stop their walkouts hours after the company imposed a partial lockout at the plant.
-----------------
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics president undergoes 17 hours of questioning about biotech accounting scandal
SEOUL -- Chung Hyun-ho, president of Samsung Electronics' business support task force, underwent over 17 hours of questioning by prosecutors about his suspected involvement in alleged accounting fraud at the company's biotech affiliates before being allowed to return home early Wednesday morning.
The 59-year-old Chung, known as one of the closest aides to Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, didn't respond to questions from reporters as he left the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul at 2:30 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 4-day winning streak amid U.S.-China trade woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Wednesday, ending a four-day winning streak, amid the continuing uncertainties over the U.S.-China trade war. The Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 3.06 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 2,108.74. Trade volume was moderate at 686 million shares worth 4.6 trillion won (US$3.9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 425 to 393.
