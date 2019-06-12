Exhibition of French masterpieces kicks off in Seoul
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- An exhibition of Fauvist and Cubist masterpieces from France's Troyes Museum of Modern Art kicked off on Wednesday in Seoul for a three-month run.
Under the title, "Revolution - The new era begins," the exhibition runs through Sept. 15 at Sejong Center in central Seoul. On display are about 140 paintings, sculptures, video clips and photos out of the French museum's collection of some 2,000 art works.
The Seoul exhibition most notably displays "Big Ben," the acclaimed painting by French artist Andre Derain, who co-founded Fauvism with another iconic painter, Henri Matisse. It is the first time for "Big Ben," painted in 1906, to travel to Asia.
The Fauvist pillar of the collection also includes "Les Chataigniers a Chatou," a major work of Fauvism, by French painter Maurice de Vlaminck.
The collection of the Cubist pillar involves "Le fou," a bronze sculpture by the legendary Spanish Cubist Pablo Picasso, as well as "Paysage de l'Estaque" by Georges Braque.
The exhibition also features a special space dedicated to legendary art dealers and critics, including Gertrude Stein, who supported the ascent of Cubism.
The Seoul event is one of the two overseas loan exhibitions the French museum arranged as it undergoes a two-year renovation.
The museum, better known by its French name, the Musee d'art moderne de Troyes, is hosting the local exhibition along with Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key wire service, and Sejong Center.
Tickets for adult are available for 15,000 won (US$12.60).
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)