Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at Oslo Forum

Now, the two Koreas maintain a joint liaison office in Gaeseong, where representatives from both sides can meet and communicate at any time. Firearms have been withdrawn from the Joint Security Area of the DMZ, where the soldiers of both Koreas as well as the United Nations Command are on guard together, and the southern part of the JSA has already been opened to general tourists. A "Peace Trail" has been established inside the DMZ, which had been a tragic symbol of Korean division, thus the public can walk along the trail.