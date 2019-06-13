Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon vows unswerving people-oriented peace efforts in Oslo (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon hopes summit with Kim occurs before Trump's visit to S. Korea this month (Kookmin Daily)
-- BOK governor hints at possible rate cut amid slowdown (Donga llbo)
-- Moon hopes summit with Kim occurs before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon hopes summit with Kim occurs before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Moon wants summit with Kim before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon says inter-Korean summit 'desirable' before Trump's visit to S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon wants summit with Kim before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea advances to FIFA U-20 World Cup final in Poland (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon says inter-Korean summit 'desirable' before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea advances to FIFA U-20 World Cup final in Poland (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Governor of BOK hints at rate cut due to uncertainty (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kim's letter to Trump sparks hopes for new US-NK summit (Korea Herald)
-- Trump touts 'beautiful letter' from NK's Kim (Korea Times)
(END)