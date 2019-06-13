Korean-language dailies

-- Moon vows unswerving people-oriented peace efforts in Oslo (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon hopes summit with Kim occurs before Trump's visit to S. Korea this month (Kookmin Daily)

-- BOK governor hints at possible rate cut amid slowdown (Donga llbo)

-- Moon hopes summit with Kim occurs before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon hopes summit with Kim occurs before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Segye Times)

-- Moon wants summit with Kim before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon says inter-Korean summit 'desirable' before Trump's visit to S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon wants summit with Kim before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea advances to FIFA U-20 World Cup final in Poland (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon says inter-Korean summit 'desirable' before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea advances to FIFA U-20 World Cup final in Poland (Korea Economic Daily)

