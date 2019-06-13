Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, June 13
09:47 June 13, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.
General
-- South Korea-Norway summit
-- Follow-up on search efforts for missing victims of Hungary boat sinking
-- (News Focus) Prospects of resumption of U.S.-N.K. talks
Economy & Finance
-- Samsung mulls global strategy amid U.S.-China trade war
-- May tally for auto production, sales

