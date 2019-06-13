Samsung to launch The Wall Luxury TV in global market next month
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will release the consumer version of its massive, modular MicroLED display, which can measure up to 292 inches, in the global market next month.
Samsung introduced "The Wall Luxury" during InfoComm 2019, an audiovisual industry show held in Florida. The screen begins at 73 inches with 2K definition and can be expanded to up to 292 inches in 8K, the latest industry standard for high-definition displays.
MicroLED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. Samsung says its new MicroLED TV tech offers the benefits of OLED without any compromises and allows users to customize its size and shape.
With a depth of less than 30 millimeters, the slim, bezel-less design and customizable frame allows the display to blend seamlessly into its surroundings, the firm said.
Users can leave the massive TV turned on when not watching it because its ambient mode can display various art pieces and customizable pictures with digital frames, it noted.
As the TV comes with luxury sound systems by either Harman Luxury Audio or Steinway Lyngdorf for a home cinema package, the prices can vary depending on screen size and audio solution, the company said, without specifying the price range.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)