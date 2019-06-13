Seoul stocks extend losses late Thursday morning
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning on tech losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 24.11 points, or 1.14 percent, to reach 2,084.64 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index got off to a weak start, losing 6.31 points, or 0.29 percent, to reach 2,102.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Techs were in negative terrain, along with other major caps.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics plunged 2.47 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 3.35 percent.
In contrast, pharmaceutical giant Celltrion gained 0.98 percent, and chemical firm LG Chem was up 1.04 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,186.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.8 won from the previous session's close.
