Antitrust chief renews calls for shared growth
SEJONG, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust chief on Thursday asked top executives of six petrochemical companies to keep pursuing a "win-win policy" that can benefit both big companies and their subcontractors.
During a meeting with them earlier in the day, Kim Sang-jo, head of South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC), said it is not desirable for big companies to neglect such a win-win policy for the sake of sustainable growth and the development of the South Korean economy, according to the FTC.
The remarks came as South Korea has been pushing to crack down on unfair business practices and to level the playing field for smaller firms in a country that has been dominated by family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebol, for decades.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)