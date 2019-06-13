Go to Contents
KT, FAO to step up cooperation in agricultural innovation

15:56 June 13, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean telecom company KT Corp. said Thursday that it has agreed with the U.N. agency on food and agriculture to work together for agricultural innovation and smart farming among the country's youth.

The South Korean telecom operator and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) signed a memorandum of understanding on promoting digital transformation in agriculture on the sidelines of an FAO seminar in Rome.

Under the agreement, KT and the FAO will promote the use of technology in agriculture in the U.N. agency's member nations as well as youth entrepreneurship in the sector, according to the company.

They will focus on the application of the latest information and communication technologies to promote smart farming among young people and jointly host global workshops for them, it noted.

The FAO is an intergovernmental organization with 194 member nations that works to ensure food and nutrition safety, alleviate poverty and improve climate change.

KT Chairman Hwang Chang-gyu (L) and Jose Graziano da Silva, director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), hold up a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for agriculture innovation during a ceremony in Rome on June 12, 2019, in this photo provided by the Korean telecom company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

