(LEAD) S. Korea, Norway to deepen cooperation on autonomous ships, hydrogen use
OSLO -- South Korea and Norway reached a summit deal Thursday on promoting partnerships in response to the fourth industrial revolution, especially on autonomous ships and hydrogen energy use.
President Moon Jae-in said he and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg have reaffirmed the "deep friendship" between the two sides and had discussions on a future vision.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 2nd day on dim outlook for chip sector
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower on Thursday as market heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics came under heavy selling pressure on the dim outlook for the chipmaking sector. The Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 5.6 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 2,103.15. Trade volume was moderate at 544 million shares worth 5.9 trillion won (US$4.9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 532 to 289.
Seoul to support petrochemical firms hit by Iran sanctions, trade dispute
ULSAN -- The government is working to help local petrochemical companies that are facing difficulties in the wake of U.S sanctions on Iran and the growing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, the finance minister said Thursday.
Last year, Washington imposed the most biting sanctions ever on Iran following its exit from a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and five major world powers.
LEAD) Gov't to look into 5G networks' possible impacts on military operations
SEOUL -- The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday it will assess potential impacts of fifth-generation (5G) networks on military operations in the face of mounting worries over related security challenges.
Concerns have arisen that 5G networks could jam military communications and radar operations, particularly after the government announced its plan to supply additional radio frequencies for the next-generation services.
N. Korea ranks 149th in global peace index: report
SEOUL -- North Korea climbed one notch to rank 149th in an annual global peace index this year, but it remains one of the least peaceful countries in the world, a Sydney-based think tank report showed Thursday.
The North was the only Asia-Pacific country in the bottom 25 among 163 countries, according to the Global Peace Index 2019 released by the Institute for Economics and Peace.
Widow and daughter of late Korean Air chief get suspended jail terms
INCHEON -- An Incheon court on Thursday issued suspended prison terms to the widow and elder daughter of the late Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho for smuggling luxury goods by making use of the airline's planes.
The Incheon District Court sentenced the late chairman's wife, Lee Myung-hee, 70, to six months in prison, suspended for one year, with a fine of 7 million won (US$5,919) and a forfeit of 37 million won.
