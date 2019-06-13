Go to Contents
S. Korean cargo ship rescues all crew members of Norwegian tanker in Gulf of Oman

19:21 June 13, 2019

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- A cargo ship owned by South Korean shipping firm Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. rescued all 23 crew members of the Norwegian tanker Front Altair, which was on fire in the Gulf of Oman, the Korean company said Thursday.

The Hyundai Merchant cargo ship, the Hyundai Dubai, received a distress call from the Norwegian tanker around 6:40 a.m. earlier in the day (local time) and approached the Front Altair.

All crew members of the Front Altair safely abandoned the tanker and were picked up by the 30,000-ton Hyundai Dubai with rescue boats, Hyundai Merchant said.

The rescue operation took 74 minutes, and the crew members were handed over to Iranian authorities, according to the company.

The Front Altair was on fire after three rounds of explosions were heard, Hyundai Merchant said.

The Norwegian tanker is one of two oil tankers that were hit by suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.
