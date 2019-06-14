Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Kim's letter to Trump has some interesting part: Moon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4 senior prosecutors shortlisted for prosecutor-general candidate nomination (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Mr. Everything' Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Seoul this month (Donga llbo)
-- June inter-Korean summit 'physically not impossible': Moon (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 4 prosecutors picked for prosecutor-general candidate nomination (Segye Times)
-- Daily average of 100 tons of medical waste piling up (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-Japan ties also falling apart on economic level, data show (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kindergarten association again up in arms against government (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea needs to take case-by-case approach in dealing with U.S.-China trade war (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gangnam housing market rebounding, gov't weighing curbing measures (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Unionized Renault-Samsung members still get paid after strike (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon still pushing for a summit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon clings to mediator role with call for June summit (Korea Herald)
-- Moon hopes for early summit with N.K. leader (Korea Times)
(END)