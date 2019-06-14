(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 14)

There was some hopeful development regarding inter-Korean relations as well, which brightened prospects for further talks between the two Koreas. The death of former first lady Lee Hee-ho, wife of the late former President Kim Dae-jung and the architect of the "Sunshine Policy" of engagement toward North Korea, provided an occasion for the two Koreas to communicate. The Ministry of Unification notified Pyongyang of her death and Kim sent his sister and close aide Kim Yo-jong to Panmunjeom to deliver flowers and his message of condolence. Some South Koreans feel that Kim's gesture was insufficient, given that Lee had personally visited Pyongyang to pay her respects when his father, former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, died in 2011. Pyongyang should have sent an official delegation to pay condolences to Lee, who had committed herself to peace-making efforts between the two Koreas.