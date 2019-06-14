N. Korea launches guidance committee ahead of local elections
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has launched a guidance committee to supervise nationwide local elections to be held next month, Pyongyang's media reported Friday.
The Central Election Guidance Committee was organized for the election of deputies to provincial, city and county assemblies, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The KCNA earlier reported that the elections will be held July 21. In the previous elections in July 2015, 28,452 deputies were elected for four-year terms.
The North's local assemblies meet once or twice a year to decide their budgets and other regional issues. They also choose the heads of each province, city and county.
In March, North Korea held nationwide elections and chose 687 new deputies to the Supreme People's Assembly, its rubber-stamp parliament. About half of the previous deputies were replaced with new ones.
Elections in North Korea are considered a formality. The official voter turnaround in the 2015 local elections was 99.9 percent, with 100 percent voting for their candidates.
