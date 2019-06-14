Friday's weather forecast
09:02 June 14, 2019
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/18 Sunny 20
Incheon 24/18 Cloudy 20
Suwon 27/17 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 27/19 Sunny 20
Daejeon 26/18 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 28/16 Sunny 20
Gangneung 26/19 Sunny 20
Jeonju 25/18 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 24/18 Sunny 60
Jeju 22/20 Rain 70
Daegu 27/17 Sunny 60
Busan 23/19 Sunny 80
