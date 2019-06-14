Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:02 June 14, 2019

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/18 Sunny 20

Incheon 24/18 Cloudy 20

Suwon 27/17 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 27/19 Sunny 20

Daejeon 26/18 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 28/16 Sunny 20

Gangneung 26/19 Sunny 20

Jeonju 25/18 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 24/18 Sunny 60

Jeju 22/20 Rain 70

Daegu 27/17 Sunny 60

Busan 23/19 Sunny 80

(END)

