Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

S. Korean stocks down Friday morning

11:26 June 14, 2019

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower Friday morning as investors took to the sidelines on a lack of momentum.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 6.01 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,097.14 as of 11:15 a.m.

Most large-cap shares traded mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was up 0.46 percent after opening lower, while SK hynix, a major chipmaker, lost 0.31 percent. Major pharmaceutical firm shed 2.17 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,184 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.9 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK