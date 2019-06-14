Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
Moon to address Swedish parliament on denuclearization, peace
STOCKHOLM -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver another major speech on the Korea peace process Friday on a visit to Stockholm, his office said.
In the Parliament House address with the theme of "The denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and trust for peace," Moon plans to emphasize the need for North Korea to abandon its nuclear program.
-----------------
(U20 World Cup) S. Korea going for historic title vs. Ukraine
LODZ, Poland -- South Korea will chase their first-ever title at the FIFA U-20 World Cup when they take on Ukraine in the final on the weekend in Poland.
The championship match will kick off at Lodz Stadium in Lodz at 6 p.m. Saturday (local time), or 1 a.m. Sunday (South Korea time).
-----------------
S. Koreans bid farewell to ex-first lady Lee Hee-ho
SEOUL -- South Koreans bid their last farewell to late former first lady Lee Hee-ho on Friday, in honor of her contribution to inter-Korean reconciliation efforts and the enhancement of women's rights.
Lee died at the age of 96 late Monday while suffering from liver cancer. She was the widow of former liberal President Kim Dae-jung, the architect of the "sunshine policy" of engaging North Korea and the Nobel Peace Prize winner.
-----------------
S. Korea, Hungary officials discuss search plans for 3 missing in boat sinking
SEOUL -- Officials of South Korea and Hungary discussed ways to continue the search for three Korean passengers missing from last month's sinking of a tour boat that left 28 people dead or missing, the foreign ministry in Seoul said Friday.
South Korean Ambassador to Hungary Choe Kyoo-sik and defense attache at the embassy Song Shun-keun met with Janos Balogh, head of the Hungarian police, on Thursday (Budapest time) and agreed to cooperate in searching for the missing people, the ministry said in a release.
-----------------
S. Korea faces uncertainties over trade disputes, chips: ministry
SEJONG -- South Korea faces growing uncertainties over a slowing global economy, deepening trade disputes between the United States and China, and the sluggish semiconductor market, the finance ministry said Friday.
The South Korean economy continues to show a sluggish trend in exports and investment, though its overall industrial output slightly rose, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic assessment report.
-----------------
Gov't ministries request 6.2 pct budget increase for 2020
SEJONG -- South Korea's government ministries and state agencies have requested a 6.2 percent hike in their budgets for next year as they want to spend more on welfare, research and development, and defense, the finance ministry said Friday.
Ministries and state agencies have asked the government to set aside a combined 498.7 trillion won (US$422 billion) for the budget for next year, up 29.1 trillion won from this year's 469.6 trillion won, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
S. Korea's overseas direct investment hits record high in Q1
SEJONG -- S. Korea's overseas direct investment hit a record level in the first quarter due mainly to a high base effect, government data showed Friday.
Investments made by South Korean companies came to US$14.11 billion in the January-March period, up 44.9 percent from $9.74 billion in the same period last year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
Vice FM holds dinner meeting with Japanese ambassador: sources
SEOUL -- Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young has held a dinner meeting with Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine, sources said Friday, amid speculation about whether the two countries will hold a summit on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting later this month.
Wednesday's meeting came less than two weeks after Cho met with the Japanese envoy on May 31 after Cho took office as vice minister. Cho, a veteran diplomat, is considered an expert on relations with Japan, and his appointment was widely considered reflecting Seoul's intention to mend frayed ties with Tokyo.
