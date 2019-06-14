U.N. special rapporteur to visit Seoul for research on N.K. human rights
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation will visit South Korea next week to gather information on the North's human rights issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
During the five-day stay that starts Monday, Tomas Ojea Quintana is expected to hold a series of talks with ministry officials, including Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho, the ministry said in a release.
He also plans to have discussions with North Korean defectors and civic group officials to ask questions about the human rights situation in the reclusive state.
His trip to Seoul is part of efforts to gather information for a report that he is to submit to the U.N. general assembly in October, the ministry said.
This marks his sixth visit to South Korea since he took up the post as the special rapporteur on North Korea in 2016. The North has never approved his multiple requests to visit the country. He last came to Seoul in January.
Quintana is set to hold a press conference next Friday to share the outcome of his visit.
