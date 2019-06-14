YG Entertainment chief offers to resign over ballooning drug allegations
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korean entertainment powerhouse YG Entertainment offered to resign Friday over rising drug allegations against its artists.
"As of today, I want to put down all my titles and duties at YG Entertainment," said Yang Hyun-suk, CEO and chief producer of YG Entertainment, which manages BIGBANG. "I hope that my beloved YG artists and their fans are not harmed by me."
Recently, the company has been under fire as many of the big-name singers under its management have been embroiled in a series of scandals.
B.I, the songwriting leader of K-pop boy band iKON, left the band on Wednesday on allegations that he bought prohibited drugs three years ago.
