Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New vice unification minister visits inter-Korean liaison office for 1st time
SEOUL/PAJU -- Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho visited the inter-Korean liaison office in North Korea's border town of Kaesong on Friday for the first time since his appointment.
Suh was appointed last week as the South Korean chief of the office. He replaced Chun Hae-sung last month as vice unification minister, who also serves as Seoul's liaison office chief.
-----------------
U.N. special rapporteur to visit Seoul for research on N.K. human rights
SEOUL -- The U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation will visit South Korea next week to gather information on the North's human rights issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
During the five-day stay that starts Monday, Tomas Ojea Quintana is expected to hold a series of talks with ministry officials, including Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho, the ministry said in a release.
-----------------
(LEAD) Downside risks looming larger: finance minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy is increasingly facing downside risks amid the trade tussle between the United States and China, the country's chief economic policymaker said Friday, stressing the need to take quick and bold actions to buttress the economy.
"There are growing calls to take bolder actions as the economy is faced with increased downside risks," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in a meeting with heads of private economic think tanks.
-----------------
YG Entertainment chief offers to resign over ballooning drug allegations
SEOUL -- The head of South Korean entertainment powerhouse YG Entertainment offered to resign Friday over rising drug allegations against its artists.
"As of today, I want to put down all my titles and duties at YG Entertainment," said Yang Hyun-suk, CEO and chief producer of YG Entertainment, which manages BIGBANG. "I hope that my beloved YG artists and their fans are not harmed by me."
-----------------
Gwangju council adopts resolution on N. Korea's participation in swimming championships
GWANGJU -- The city council of Gwangju, the host of the 2019 FINA World Championships in July, adopted a resolution on Friday urging the participation of North Korean athletes in the world's largest swimming festival.
A special committee on the FINA championships of the Gwangju Metropolitan Council approved the resolution, as North Korea failed to apply to participate in the event by the Thursday deadline.
-----------------
Street cheering expected nationwide for S. Korea's final match at U-20 World Cup
SEOUL -- Massive crowds are expected to gather for street cheering nationwide over the weekend as South Korea chases its first-ever FIFA U-20 World Cup title, going up against Ukraine in the final.
Preparations for celebratory public viewings of the game, known as "street cheering," are under way in South Korea ahead of the kick off in Poland at 1 a.m. Sunday (South Korea time).
