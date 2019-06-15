Saturday's weather forecast
09:14 June 15, 2019
SEOUL, Jun. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/17 Sunny 60
Incheon 24/17 Sunny 20
Suwon 26/17 Sunny 20
Cheongju 27/18 Sunny 20
Daejeon 27/17 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 70
Gangneung 22/17 Sunny 80
Jeonju 26/17 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 25/17 Cloudy 20
Jeju 24/18 Cloudy 0
Daegu 28/17 Sunny 70
Busan 25/18 Sunny 60
(END)