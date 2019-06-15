Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:14 June 15, 2019

SEOUL, Jun. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/17 Sunny 60

Incheon 24/17 Sunny 20

Suwon 26/17 Sunny 20

Cheongju 27/18 Sunny 20

Daejeon 27/17 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 70

Gangneung 22/17 Sunny 80

Jeonju 26/17 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 25/17 Cloudy 20

Jeju 24/18 Cloudy 0

Daegu 28/17 Sunny 70

Busan 25/18 Sunny 60



