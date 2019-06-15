Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean football's secret weapons: magic note, cherry juice and foam roller (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Is it a review or an ad? Reviews become increasingly difficult to believe (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to cut this year's growth estimate to 2.5 pct from 2.7 pct (Donga llbo)
-- Moon says N.K. should actually show willingness to give up nuclear program, commit to peace process (Segye Times)
-- The power of shale (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. says won't share sensitive information with S. Korea if it continues to use Huawei products (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon says dialogue, not nuclear arms, will keep N. Korea peaceful (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to spend 500 trillion won to boost economy next year (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Naver's plan to build data center falls through amid strange rumors over electromagnetic waves (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Alternative investment grows rapidly (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon urges North to be sincere (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Economic sanctions on NK may be lifted' (Korea Times)
